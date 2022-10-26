Lenny Kravitz visits CDMX

MEXICO CITY, October 25 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Singer Lenny Kravitz is back in Mexico City, now the reason is to promote a distillate harvested from a plant that grows in the Chihuahua desert, which is why he went to an event and in the end he lived with some of his admirers.

During the black carpet, the musical star appeared for less than two minutes, did not give interviews, did not even talk about his experience with the product he came to promote.

The only words he said were “good night, enjoy it”, dressed in black clothes, a jacket, an unbuttoned shirt, sunglasses, dreadlocks and white boots.

The journalists yelled at him to get closer to them and even told him “shot, shot, shot, shot”, but he did not give any statements, what he did say was that he was smiling and posed for the photograph with Eduardo Arrieta “don Lalo” , who is a fourth-generation sotolero teacher from the municipality of Aldama, Chihuahua.

This meeting with celebrities and special guests was held in a Porfirian house located in the Juárez neighborhood, within this celebration Kravitz posed for the cameras while descending some stairs, having lighting in which the color red prevailed.

There were some immersive rooms with candlelight and an exhibition of photos and videos related to working with this drink made in the state of Chihuahua, which Zoë Kravitz’s father stated that he came to visit.

“From Mexico, to the rest of the world, thank you very much. On this occasion I have had the fortune to see the beautiful wealth and culture (of this country),” said the rocker inside the building.

Hanging out with fans

Outside this party, several fans waited for him with the illusion of taking a picture and asking Lenny Kravitz for an autograph and he very kindly agreed to serve them.

He left at 00:04 hours this Tuesday, the security elements put up some fences and when they opened the door, the Mexican followers shouted “Leny, Leny, Leny”.

He took selfies with his fans, about 20, who did not miss the opportunity to take a video with him and a girl brought two compact discs of the artist, which Kravitz autographed.

The few words he said at this time were: “and the pen?”, asking the fan to whom he signed his musical products, after serving his followers for less than 10 minutes, he entered his truck.

Personalities such as Benny Ibarra, Manolo Caro, “Apio” Quijano, Chumel Torres, Sara Maldonado, Michel Franco, Óscar Madrazo, among others, attended this event.

The most recent occasion that Kravitz visited the country’s capital was on April 20, 2022 when he was caught walking through the Mixcoac market, the occasion of which he warned on his social networks.