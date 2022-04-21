Lenny Kravitz walks through CDMX and MEMES do not forgive

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.20.2022 17:37:03





CDMX dresses up to receive Lenny Kravitz, one of the most successful and recognized musicians of the last 30 years, who shared an image on Twitter of his surprise visit to our country. And how could it be otherwise, memes They made an appearance to make you feel welcome.

Although the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, sent him a cordial greeting on social networks to make him feel at home, in reality it was the Lenny Kravitz Memes the ones that made us feel that the singer is already our Mexican brother, because they put ingenuity into him to put him in funny situations and scenarios.

Thousands of fans went crazy knowing that the man with the most coveted dreadlocks was in the Mexico Citysome took on the task of tracking his location from some published photos and thus determined that he was on Av. Revolución, in Col. Mixcoac, but since not everyone could see him walking, they preferred make memes to Kravitz in some of the most popular neighborhoods of the capitallike the Tepito’s famous licuachelas.

Despite having an unmistakable style that makes him one of the most coveted leading men at 57 years of age, the very humble Leonard Albert Kravitz “doesn’t spend millions” on his outfit, that’s why he goes and buy your paca clothes in the historic centeror at least there they swear to have seen it.

Lenny Kravitz memes in Mexico

Whether in the Pantitlán subway, in the Basilica of Guadalupe or doing any other activity worthy of a man from the capital, the interpreter of Are You Gonna Go My Way thanks to the magic of the internet and memeswhich of course we share with you so that you laugh with the best.

If someone tells you “you already know it” just give him your cellphone and your wallet, I’ll explain you later. — Dr. Pejezombie Hunter ????????????????  (@pgzombiehunter) April 20, 2022

​