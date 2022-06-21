Lenny Kravitz’s emotional message to his daughter, Zoë, for her role as Catwoman

On the day of the world premiere of batman, Lenny Kravitz dedicated a special message to his daughter for his participation and he was very happy with his professional success. The new superhero movie was released this Thursday around the world and some comments about the story and the performances have already been released. In that context, the presence of Zoë Kravitz was highlighted, Lenny’s daughter, who played Catwoman.

Along with the protagonist of Robert Pattinson What Batman, The actress increased her popularity and was part of a production that will surely have a huge number of viewers around the world. After her debut in the successful DC saga, her father shared with everyone the joy of seeing her daughter on the big screen and wearing her costume in Gotham City.

Zoe and Lenny Kravitz Instagram @lennykravitz

“Congratulations, my love, on this iconic moment. I am so proud of you”, wrote the artist along with the film’s hashtag and an image of the 33-year-old Californian under her character. The comment generated a great impact and has already exceeded 10,000 retweets and 121,000 likes. In addition to this, hundreds of users responded by congratulating both the musician and the actress.

The daughter of Lenny and Lisa Bonet, Zoë began her career in 2007 and since then has accumulated a large number of productions to her name. As a curiosity, It was already linked to superhero movies on other occasions.

Lenny Kravitz’s tweet for his daughter Capture

In addition to his participation in two titles of X Menthe young woman had lent her voice to the characters of mary jane in Spider-Man: A new universe and Catwoman in The Lego Batman Movie. Finally, she gave herself the luxury of being able to personify her in a non-children’s film that, without a doubt, has a greater audience reach.

Beyond tastes or opinions, the truth is that this interpretation brings a current seasoning that makes it different from all the previous ones. When asked by pedestrianthe actress revealed that she played the character as bisexual and that Selina Kyle had some kind of romantic relationship with Anika. “That’s definitely how I interpreted that, that they had some sort of romantic relationship.”expressed Kravitz about the topic.

Robert Pattinson with Zoë Kravitz at the presentation of The Batman TOLGA AKMEN – AFP

Despite the actress’s interpretation of her character, according to the director Matt Reeves, this aspect could not be so marked, so it is left to the discretion of the viewer.

In the same interview, the director explained how the Catwoman and Anika scene was originally intended in the script. “It actually represents this connection that he has with his mother, who he lost, who was no longer a stray.”he stated.

In turn, he assured that, although it was not the initial objective, without a doubt, it is a possible interpretation: “I don’t think we intended to go straight that way, but you can safely interpret it that way.. She has an intimacy with that character and a tremendous deep fondness, more than anything sexual, but there was supposed to be a pretty intimate relationship between them.”