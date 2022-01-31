Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5: 1199 ?? (200 ?? off) with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060-12GB, Ryzen 5, 512GB PCIe SSD, keyboard, mouse, Windows 10, crazy price!

from Editorial board published January 31, 2022 , at 10:15 in the Videogames channel

200 Euro cards a nice Lenovo desktop PC with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060-12GB, 512GB PCIe SSD, 8GB RAM, keyboard, mouse and Windows 10. The price is really crazy, considering that the video card alone costs 900 Euro. Timed offer and while stocks last!

This is a desktop gaming PC not to be missed: Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 adopt NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB, 8GB of RAM, high-performance 512GB PCIe super SSD, keyboard, mouse and Windows 10! While stocks last. Here are some tips for any upgrades and related accessories.

Alternatively, consider this other configuration, which is slightly more expensive but with more RAM, a larger SSD and the processor Intel Core i5-11400, again with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB.

HP ?? Gaming 46L43EA, Pavilion TG01-2110nl Desktop, Intel Core i5-11400, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB, Windows 10 Home, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB Mouse and Keyboard, Black

1299.00?? Buy now

Here are any upgrade suggestions: