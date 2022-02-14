Lenovo Legion 5, gaming notebook with RTX 2060 now discounted on Amazon! -14%

Even today, Monday 14 February 2022, Amazon offers many new offers, that we have analyzed and of which we have made a selection of the most interesting ones, so as to allow you to aim only for the best and save several euros compared to the usual list price.

Among the offers that we want to highlight today, there is the one relating to the gaming notebook Lenovo Legion 5which you can currently take home to only € 999compared to the usual € 1.1660.53 in the price list, for a real savings of almost € 162.

The Lenovo Legion 5 gaming notebook is powered by the powerful processor AMD Ryzen 7 4800Hfeaturing eight cores and sixteen threads, accompanied by 16GB of RAM it’s a fast 512GB SSD. As for the graphic component, on board we find the NVIDIA’s 6GB GeForce RTX 2060which ensures great performance with all today’s titles and supports technologies such as Ray Tracing and DLSS to play at their best.

To complete the equipment of the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming notebook we find a 15.6 ″ anti-glare display to FullHD resolution (1080p) with a 120Hz refresh rate it’s a maximum brightness of 250 nit. Finally, multiple ports could not be missing for connecting other devices, including Ethernet, USB, HDMI and more

The Lenovo Legion 5 gaming notebook, thanks to the Legion Coldfront 2.0 dissipation systemmanages to cope with even the most demanding gaming sessions, while the built-in battery delivers an autonomy of up to six hours.

It is a’unmissable opportunity to get a great gaming notebook while saving significantly on its purchase price! This is just one of the many products that you can find at a discounted price on Amazon and of which we invite you to consult the complete catalog at this address.

Finally, we remind you that every day we point out the best offers on the net, which you can find in our dedicated area of ​​the site.

»Buy Lenovo Legion 5 now for only 999 € instead of € 1,160.53 14% discount «

More discounted items on Amazon

Razer Iskur X | € 336 ( € 399.99 )

( ) LG OLED55A16LA Smart TV | € 949 ( € 1,599 )

( ) Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote | € 22.99 ( € 29.99 )

( ) Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with TV controls) | € 24.99 ( € 39.99 )

( ) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (with TV controls) | € 34.99 ( € 59.99 )

( ) Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Wi-Fi 6, with Alexa Voice Remote | € 39.99 ( € 64.99 )

( ) Logitech G332 Gaming Headphones | € 33.99 ( € 61.99 )

( ) Astro Gaming A40 TR Headphones with MixAmp Pro TR | € 228.99 ( € 279 )

( ) Far Cry 6 Gold Edition – PS4 | € 49.99 ( € 79.99 )

( ) Far Cry 6 Gold Edition – PS5 | € 49.99 ( € 79.99 )

( ) Far Cry 6 Gold Edition – Xbox | € 48.99 ( € 99.98 )

( ) MSI GE76 Raider | € 3,199 ( € 3,699 )

( ) Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE | € 319.90 ( € 399.90 )

( ) 2TB Seagate Game Drive for PS4 and PS5 | € 72.90 ( € 127.99 )

( ) Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – PS4 | € 23.99 ( € 69.99 )

( ) Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – PS5 | € 25.99 ( € 69.99 )

( ) Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – Xbox One-Xbox Series X | € 19.98 ( € 69.99 )

( ) MSI GP76 Leopard Gaming Notebook | € 2,099 ( € 2,499 )

( ) Mass Effect Legendary Edition – PS4 | € 39.98 ( € 69.99 )

( ) Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Xbox One | € 39.98 ( € 69.99 )

( ) SanDisk microSDXC for Nintendo Switch 256GB | € 59.62 ( € 99.99 )

( ) Logitech G29 Steering Wheel | € 249.99 ( € 409.99 )

( ) Black Shark Mako M1 Gaming Mouse | € 49.99 ( € 69.99 )

( ) OPPO A94 Smartphone | € 299 ( € 369.99 )

( ) Life Is Strange: True Colors – PS5 | € 31.74 ( € 59.99 )

( ) Life Is Strange: True Colors – PS4 | € 44.99 ( € 59.99 )

( ) Life Is Strange: True Colors – Xbox | € 34.99 ( € 59.99 )

( ) Life Is Strange: True Colors – PC | € 37.38 ( € 59.99 )

( ) WD Black SN750 SE 500GB SSD | € 93.82 ( € 138.99 )

( ) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Smartphone | € 578 ( € 769 )

( ) Acer Nitro XV340CK Gaming Monitor | € 499.90 ( € 649 )

( ) Just Dance 2022 – Nintendo Switch | € 36.74 ( € 60.99 )

( ) HP Omen Gaming Chair by Citadel | € 329 ( € 449.99 )

( ) Oppo Find X3 Lite Smartphone | € 326 ( € 499.99 )

( ) Logitech G502 HERO Special Edition | € 63.73 ( € 92.99 )

( ) FNATIC React Headphones | € 64.99 ( € 84.99 )

( ) Oppo Find X3 Pro | € 849.99 ( € 1,149.99 )

( ) Samsung Smart Monitor M5 | € 259 ( € 379 )

( ) Huawei Watch GT 2 Smartwatch | € 119 ( € 229 )

Other Amazon offers