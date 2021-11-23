Lenovo, many new notebooks arrive in Italy: all models, specifications and prices

Some of the products announced by Lenovo last September are now available in the Italian market. We refer to several Lenovo devices of the Yoga, IdeaPad and ThinkBook lines. They are notebooks designed to meet the most modern needs of users, for the creation of digital content, study and work. Below are the list prices in Italy of the various models:

Yoga Slim 7i Pro available starting from 1,299 euros

available starting from Yoga Slim 7 Pro 16 “ available starting from 1,279 euros

available starting from Yoga Duet 7i available starting from 1,599 euros

available starting from IdeaPad 5i Pro And IdeaPad 5 Pro are available starting from 999 euros And 899 euros

And are available starting from And IdeaPad 5i Chromebook 14.6 “ available starting from 499 euros

available starting from IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook 13.6 “ available starting from 499 euros

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro a thin and light notebook with 14-inch display, available with LCD or OLED screen, Intel Evo platform with 11th generation Core processors, and NVIDIA Iris Xe or GeForce MX450 GPU. The notebok takes advantage of several Lenovo-exclusive innovations, such as instant power on when the cover is opened, the ability to log in without touching the PC and intelligent cooling mode. The built-in microphones are also optimized to take advantage of Alexa’s capabilities.

The display can be configured with a resolution up to 2.8K (2880×1800) with 90Hz refresh rate and 16:10 format. Yoga Slim 7i Pro the first of the family to optionally offer OLED technology, guaranteeing “clarity and quality of the images on the screen, readable even outdoors, in direct sunlight”. The notebook is offered with Windows 11 already installed from the first start.

Yoga Slim 7 Pro

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is offered with a 16 ”QHD IPS touch screen with aspect ratio in 16:10, refresh rate up to 120Hz and maximum brightness of 550 nits with Eye Comfort TV certification. Compared to the Yoga Slim 7i Pro variant it implements mobile processors up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and GPU up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, a maximum of 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. The 75Wh battery with Rapid Charge Boost. We then have a noise-canceling microphone and IR camera optimized for Alexa.

Yoga Slim 7 Pro has a chassis of only 17.4mm, weighs only 2.1kg and is available in Cloud Gray and Storm Gray colors.

Yoga Duet 7i

Lenovo just introduced in Italy Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i with Lenovo E-Color Pen, a detachable device compatible with LTE networks (optionally). This is a premium device weighing 1.16kg (along with the case), supplied with a backlit and detachable Bluetooth keyboard to enable freestyle work mode, as well as an adjustable kickstand for easier viewing when switching to drawing mode. There is also support for Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +) and, at the user’s choice, an LTE / 4G modem.

Lenovo’s new 2-in-1 also implements native support for Alexa, more secure face-in access via the Windows Hello compatible infrared (IR) camera. Under the body we find Intel Core i7 processors up to the eleventh generation, while the 13 “IPS touchscreen display supports 2K resolution, 100% sRGB color profile and offers a maximum luminance of 450 nit. The device is available in two shades, Slate Gray And Orchid, with an elegant metal finish on the lid.

The easel allows you to position the 2-in-1 as you wish, for example to draw with the digital pen, or use the new (optional) rechargeable Lenovo E-Color pen. The user can choose configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, while the built-in battery can deliver up to nearly 11 hours of battery life.

The new Lenovo IdeaPads

IdeaPad 5i Pro And IdeaPad 5 Pro they are Lenovo’s most powerful notebooks ever, offering a host of features ideal for entertainment and study. They are available with different display sizes (14 “and 16”), and an all-metal chassis in Could Gray and Storm Gray. For the first time in the IdeaPad line, the display has a 16:10 radio aspect, with a screen-to-bezel ratio of 90%. The display supports 100% sRGB color profile and Rheinland TV-certified Eye Care technology for blue light reduction to protect eyes during extended sessions.

The notebooks weigh 1.45kg in the 14 “version and 2kg in the 16” version. Among the integrated features we have the infrared webcam with Windows Hello to improve security and log in with face recognition thanks to the webcam’s Time-of-Flight sensors. Thanks to the Glance by Mirametrix technology, the system can perform various operations such as pausing videos when you go away. Show Mode with Alexa is available, to simplify the use of the device by voice, to set appointments, activities and alerts while away from the PC.

IdeaPad 5i Pro And IdeaPad 5 Pro they are set by default in Intelligent Cooling Mode to take advantage of the energy balance thanks to artificial intelligence, optimizing battery life; to change the performance of the PC, simply access Lenovo Q-Control with the key combination Fn + Q and select the Maximum Performance or Battery Saving mode. Among the features of the new notebooks we also have a wider trackpad than previous generations of IdeaPad, the landing on the keyboard is softer when typing, and it is also possible to integrate the backlight option. Multimedia side we have display in high definition available up to 2.8K on 14 “PCs And Dolby Atmos support.

IdeaPad Chromebook

IdeaPad 5i 14.6 “Chromebook and the 2-in-1 PC IdeaPad Flex 5i 13.6 “Chromebook use Google’s Chrome OS operating system.

IdeaPad 5i 14.6 ”Chromebook featuring a special two-tone design, particularly elegant, designed for students and young adults. It’s ideal for studying, like any Chromebook, but it also offers interesting features for entertainment and streaming apps like Spotify and YouTube. The display is a 14 ”Full HD touchscreen that reaches 300 nits of brightness, and combined with a stereo speaker with integrated amplifier and Waves MaxxAudio certified audio. It is available in Sand and Storm Gray colors, and has a particularly light and thin chassis, ideal for carrying anywhere.

It integrates Intel Core i5 processors up to the eleventh generation and 512GB SSD of storage, ensuring great startup speed and support for Wi-Fi 6 networks. The battery lasts up to 10 hours and a colored LED indicator indicates the remaining charge. The keyboard backlight function can be activated to make typing easier in dimly lit environments.

IdeaPad Flex 5i 13.6 “Chromebook available in two colors, Abyss Blue and Iron Gray, and a convertible PC thanks to the hinge that rotates 360 degrees, simplifying use in different ways, from multitasking to smart home. The display is also touch-sensitive here, but has a 13.3 “diagonal with support for Full HD resolution and luminance of 250 nits. The battery life is 10 hours, while the hardware platform also in this case based on processors 11th Generation Intel Core i5 Particularly light, weighing only 1.35kg, easy to take with school or on the go.