Lenovo Tab P11 Plus: super offer for a great tablet

The products of the line Lenovo Tab P11 there are three, but the version Plus we are talking about here is the most powerful in the specs. It’s a great android tablet, with LCD display 11 “, Snapdragon 750G processor and a 7700mAh battery that guarantees excellent autonomy in use, as well as in stand-by. The price of 258.49 ?? in these hours on Cafago is really tempting, if we consider that the version nostrana is very difficult to find below 450 ??!





Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Plus on offer

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Plus adopts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor, which guarantees excellent performance in all areas. The display has resolution support 2000×1200 pixels (2K) with maximum luminance of 400nit, which makes it easy to read even in the sun. The tablet uses an aluminum alloy body that is only 7.9mm thick, presenting a double front camera with ToF sensor (useful for unlocking with face recognition) and double rear camera with ultra-wide module.

On the multimedia side we also have four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and there is no lack of it 20W fast charging with Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The model for sale at 258.49 ?? presents the cutting of 6 + 128GB memories. expandable via microSD, and there is also the possibility of combining a dedicated cover with keyboard to increase effectiveness in terms of productivity.

We repeat: at 258.49 ?? it really is an absolute best-buy! Click here to learn more or to make your purchase on Cafago.