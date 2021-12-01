Lenovo Tab P11 (Xiaoxin Pad), super offer for the tablet with a deadly quality-price ratio

We recently offered you an offer on Xiaoxin Pad Pro, one of the best tablets available on the market today. Those who do not need an AMOLED display and want to spend very little on a cheap tablet, but with excellent qualities in terms of performance and user experience, can settle for the non-Pro model, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad, which at 204.95 really a best-buy in consideration of its technical skills.





Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad on offer

Known by us as Lenovo Tab P11, and a great android tablet with LCD display 11 “(the Pro model has an 11.5” OLED, but it also costs more), 2000×1200 pixel resolution support, Snapdragon 662 processor and a 7,700mAh battery that guarantees excellent autonomy in use, as well as in stand-by. At the price of 204.95 in these hours on TomTop is really tempting!

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad adopts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, which guarantees good performance in all areas, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space with the possibility of expansion via microSD. The 0.75cm thick body contains four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, while we have two cameras, one 8MP at the front and 13MP at the rear (the Pro model instead has four cameras, two for each side of the device) . Do not miss the 20W fast charging with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

We repeat: at 204.95 truly an absolute best-buy!