Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16, the eco-friendly business news

ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 are Lenovo’s two proposals for business users presented at CES 2022. Characterized by a renewed design, which reflects a different attitude towards technology, they are products attentive to the environment: The use of recycled aluminum or eco-leather demonstrates Lenovo’s attention to the origin of raw materials, but sustainability doesn’t stop at the shell of the new ThinkPads. The company also worked to create a eco-sustainable packaging, made entirely of bamboo and sugar cane, two completely recyclable and compostable materials. Lastly, the power supply is also made from 90% recycled materials.

Under the body of the new ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 we find CPU Next generation AMD Ryzen Pro and security processor Microsoft Pluton, which offers enhanced chip-to-cloud security on all Windows 11 systems, reducing exposure to threats and protecting user data and identity. ThinkPad Z16 can also be configured with a dedicated graphics card AMD Radeon, to offer great performance also in the creation of advanced content and in non-competitive gaming, as well as in productivity. By pairing the Radeon GPU with an AMD Ryzen processor, you can take advantage of the technology AMD Smart Shift Max, which increases the power of processor and video card, or AMD Smart Shift Eco, designed to maximize efficiency and increase battery life.

In aesthetic terms, the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 resume the minimalist lines seen in the past, with the 16:10 OLED screen with Dolby Vision (2.8K on Z13, 4K on Z16) packed into extremely thin bezels (91.6% screen body ratio on Z13 and 92.3% on Z16), but large enough to accommodate a Full HD webcam with dual array microphone, which will ensure excellent image quality during video conferences. The touchpad is a 120mm Wide Glass Touch ForcePad, which in addition to offering continuity with the palm rest (also in glass), allows you to navigate smoothly in the various programs or on the network. Obviously, the iconic is not missing TrackPoint, equipped with a new feature: a double click launches a quick menu that allows you to quickly access the camera and microphone settings. In addition to all this, the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 integrate a fingerprint reader, for added security and instant login via Windows Hello, a speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and the technology of Dolby Voice noise cancellation, which uses an AI algorithm to intelligently eliminate background noise.

The new ThinkPad Z14 and Z16 will be available starting in May in the United States, with prices starting at $ 1549 and $ 2099 respectively. At the moment, Lenovo has not provided information regarding the prices and availability of these products for the Italian market.