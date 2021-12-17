Lenovo ThinkVision: New Large Monitors Announced

A few weeks before CES 2022, the new line-up of Lenovo ThinkVision monitors which includes large format monitors (LFD) for meeting rooms and classrooms. The new ThinkVision T86, T75 and T65 displays foster effective collaboration both in person and remotely by offering sharp displays with 4K resolution, integrated whiteboard functionality software for a comfortable writing experience, built-in speakers, microphones and a modular webcam for smarter video conferencing.

Modern meeting room interior with empty billboard. Presentation and corporate concept. Mock up, 3D Rendering

These new Lenovo monitors feature a high-performance integrated circuit (SoC), they support the Android 1 operating system and give access to the most common functions and applications through a simple graphical interface. You can easily show your presentations on the screen, using the integrated software directly or from a PC connected via video cable or wirelessly thanks to the W20 dongle. The 8-array microphone will allow you to hear all voices, while the 4K webcam with AI capabilities, 122-degree field of view and 4x digital zoom will show all participants to whoever connects remotely, with the added benefit of voice tracking , which identifies the speaker.

In addition to that, with Lenovo Smart Whiteboard a new dimension opens up from the ThinkVision LFD world. The 86-, 75- or 65-inch panel T-Series monitors on which to pour ideas and notes and make your brainstorming more effective than ever, increase engagement and participation. It is possible to highlight, copy or delete what has been written, as well as increase or decrease the zoom on certain sections of notes or drawings.

In short, all ThinkVision LFD products have the same technical specifications. Here are some of them:

4K resolution and up to 400 nits of brightness with anti-reflective coating

Infrared touch screen with an accuracy of + -1 mm

High performance system-on-chip circuit with integrated Android, 4GB RAM and 64GB flash memory

Wireless projection via W20 dongle

Multiple input and output ports, including USB Type C, USB 3.0, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, serial and audio interface.

The ambient light sensor adjusts the brightness to the room conditions

Human presence sensor reduces energy consumption by automatically turning the monitor on when it detects the user’s presence and turning it off once all attendees have left the room

2 x 15 Watt speakers, integrated 8-array microphone and 4K camera with AI capabilities

In conclusion, the prices and availability in the USA are as follows:

The ThinkVision T86 will be available from April 2022 starting at $ 7,999

The ThinkVision T75 will be available from April 2022 starting at $ 6,999

The ThinkVision T65 will be available from April 2022 starting at $ 4,999.

The prices and availability for the Italian market, on the other hand, will be communicated later.