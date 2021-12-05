Lens-PSG 1-1, report cards: Navas, what are you doing? Monumental Fofana, Put in the dark

Final result: Lens-PSG 1-1

LENS

Exclay 7 – He takes the chair in the first half by making several save-result interventions, while he can do nothing in the second half on the occasion of the Wijnaldum goal.

Gradit 6.5 – Proof of character in the center of the defense, excellent performance within ninety minutes. He risks something in the final by granting, at the end, a punishment from the limit which fortunately for him is not exploited properly by Messi.

Danso 5.5 – He spots a great performance with quite serious ingenuity in marking on Wijnaldum: he leaves too much space for the opponent, allowing him to impact from two steps to the equalizer network.

Medina 7 – Messi cancels playing a game that is nothing short of sensational: practically nothing is wrong. Against the three Argentine strikers of PSG, the compatriot with the lesser known name shines.

Clauss 6.5 – Excellent race in the lane of his competence: Bernat does not push under any circumstances and for him everything is simpler. Very important on set pieces.

Doucouré 6.5 – Sforna the assist for the goal of Fofana: in midfield he does many good things and does not suffer from the highest quality of the Parisians.

Fofana 8 – By far the best in the field, the former Udinese is always ready in every area of ​​the pitch and crowns the performance by scoring a good goal from distance (with the complicity of the goalkeeper). Masterly, what an evening!

Frankowski 6.5 – On Hakimi’s side, the Pole manages to sink the blow on several occasions, giving life to a good duel with the former Inter player. Solid.

Kakuta 6.5 – Proof of great generosity, he behaves great against a real battleship like the Parisian one: he is forced to leave earlier than expected due to a physical problem. From 54 ‘Sotoca 6.5 – Enter the field with the right attitude: it gives freshness to the Lens maneuver.

It costs 6.5 – He just misses the goal: he goes very close to halfway through the second half when he hits the post on a counterattack orchestrated by Fofana. From 80 ‘Cahuzac sv

Kalimuendo 6.5 – The 2002 class owned by PSG fails to punish the team that holds his card: great work in the first half, in the second half he drops dramatically also due to physical discomfort. From 80 ‘Haidara sv

Franck Haise 7.5 – Match prepared well by the Lens coach: his team creates many opportunities to score but uses only one and is condemned to a draw only in the final. As displayed, his men deserved to leave the field with the three points in their pockets.

PSG

Navas 4 – Makes a sensational duck on Fofana’s long-range shot, giving the goal to Lens. Will this mistake allow Donnarumma to take the starting shirt more consistently?

Hakimi 5.5 – The former Inter is traveling in gusts: less brilliant than usual, he shows up on a few occasions in the attacking zone.

Marquinhos 5 – In great difficulty when Lens attack the depth, he is one of the many culprits for the goal conceded.

Kimpembe 6 – The “least worst” of the PSG rearguard, does his duty while also committing a few too many naiveties.

Bernat 4.5 – Not received, it is really difficult to comment on the performance of the Parisian number 14: in total shadow. From 79 ‘Mendes sv

Verratti 5 – Naive in the action that led to the goal of Lens: he stops convinced of a foul suffered by Messi, but everything is regular and Fofana burns him, realizing the goal of the advantage.

Paredes 4.5 – It is only a distant relative of the Paredes of the best times. Permanently in trouble, in the middle of the field his presence is hardly noticeable. From 70 ‘Wijnaldum 7 – It has a devastating impact on the match: achieves the draw in full recovery, using a great cross from Mbappé.

Danilo 4.5 – The judgment expressed for Paredes is also valid for him; we would have expected a very different game from him, given the clear gap (according to the paper) compared to the opponents. From 70 ‘Gueye 6 – Has little time to stand out.

Messi 5 – He hits a post at the start of the game, but in the second half he makes Medina take the ball away too easily, giving way to the goal of Lens. At the last second he would have the chance for a 1-2 from a free-kick from the edge, but he wastes it badly: a day to forget.

Icardi 5 – The former Inter Milan scores a goal in the 37th minute but Leca tells him no: this is the only significant jolt of his evening. From 70 ‘Mbappé 7 – Enter the pitch and immediately make the difference by transforming into an assist-man for the equal made by Wijnaldum.

Mary’s 5 – At the end of the first half it is a miracle of the Lens goalkeeper to deny him the goal. He starts off on the right foot in the second half, but then drops dramatically disappearing from the radar.

Mauricio Pochettino 5 – His team are “in the ball” for most of the 90 minutes, but find the same thanks to the two substitutes Mbappé and Wijnaldum. Prestigious names in the squad are not always enough to make the difference: a performance that is anything but convincing for PSG, Ligue 1 would seem to have already been won but playing like this in Europe could lead to major problems.