Lent, why don’t you eat meat, and Easter

Lent is a time of the liturgical calendar of the Catholic Church of preparation prior to Easter, one of the most important holidays for its faithful.

This Wednesday with laying of ashes begins this period of recollection and conversion, dedicated to prayer, fasting and almsgiving, which culminates on Holy Thursday before the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, next April 14.

The date is determined by the lunar calendar and includes 40 days, in which Sundays are not counted as it is the day of the resurrection of jesus. The starting point is the celebration of Easter that Jesus did with his disciples and especially the day they put him to death on the cross (first full moon of spring).

It should be noted that the liturgical color of this time is purple, which means mourning and penance.

The Roman Academic Formation Center points out that they are forty days in allusion to the 40 years that the people of Israel spent in the desert with Moses and the 40 days that Jesus spent in the desert before beginning his public life.

It is a time that these Christians dedicate to spiritual exercises, penitential liturgies, pilgrimages as a sign of penance, voluntary privations as the fast and almsgivingin addition to works of mercy, charitable and missionary.

Ash Wednesday

This Wednesday receives that name because for centuries ashes have been placed on the foreheads of those who attend the liturgical celebration of the community, as a reminder of the brevity of human life, the call to humility and conversion to God.

When the ashes are going to be placed, which are the result of the palms of Palm Sunday last year that are burned and sprinkled with holy water, it is said: “From dust you are and to dust you will return”.

Why don’t you eat meat?

As part of the characteristic abstinence of the season, meat (red or white and its derivatives) is not eaten on Fridays, although some parishioners include Wednesdays.

More than a simple tradition, the Code of Canon Law establishes in canon 1251 that “every Friday, unless they coincide with a solemnity, abstinence from meat should be observed, or other food determined by the Episcopal Conference; fast and abstinence will be observed on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.”

Lent 2022

On February 24, the Pope’s message for Lent 2022 was published on the theme: “Let us not get tired of doing good; because if we don’t give up, in due time we will reap.” Since we have the opportunity, let us do good to everyone” (Galatians 6:9-10a).

With this message, he invites constant prayer, as well as “not rooting so much in possessing as in giving, not so much in accumulating as in sowing good and sharing.”