Leo DiCaprio has his eye on Gigi Hadid after split from Camila Morrone

Do not waste time. Leonardo DiCaprio keep an eye on Gigi Hadid after his separation from Camila Morrone.

“Leo has his sights on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown any interest,” a source reveals exclusively in the latest issue of We Weekly. “They are friends, but she does not want to be romantic with [him] at present.”

The insider says that while the Titanic star, 47, may have “her sights set” on the 27-year-old model, she, however, “doesn’t have her sights set on him”.

News from the The wolf of Wall Street The star’s interest in Hadid comes just weeks after Us confirmed that he and Morrone, 25, called it quits after more than four years of dating.

“Leo and Camila weren’t having fun anymore,” the source explains. “The honeymoon phase was over and things faded away.”

Last month, another insider said We that the Deceased the actor had “attended events and gone on vacation without [Morrone]from the Care Gala to the Unicef ​​Gala in Saint Tropez,” adding, “He spends more time hanging out with all his buddies like Tobey McGuire and Jamie Foxx.”

While the pair were once “very close”, DiCaprio hasn’t been seen with the Los Angeles native since July, when they were spotted in France. The death wish The actress, for her part, has been “filming all summer,” according to the insider.

Although the What eats Gilbert Raisin star and Morrone first met when she was just 12 – through her estranged stepfather, Al Pacino – 13 years later, in the spring of 2018, the relationship turned romantic after DiCaprio split from Nina Agdal.

He and Morrone have never publicly commented on their relationship, but a source exclusively told We in August 2019 that the couple, who are 22 years apart, were “very much in love and serious.” Oscar winner and Daisy Jones and the six The actress even moved in together in 2020, but two years later called it quits.

Hadid, for her part, was previously in a relationship with Zayn Malik. The duo dated for over five years before going their separate ways in October 2021.

“Zayn and Gigi quietly parted ways,” a source exclusively told We at the time. “They had issues for a while and were trying to fix them, but it just wasn’t working.”

The guest designer in residence and former One Direction singer, 29, share 23-month-old daughter Khai.

With reporting by Diana Cooper and Travis Cronin