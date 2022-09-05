Leo DiCaprio would have a new girlfriend: this is Maria Beregova, the 22-year-old model who would have conquered him

Days ago it was known that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone they ended their romance. The Hollywood heartthrob and the Argentine model would have broken up and although it is unknown who kicked off, it was noted that the actor He has no girlfriends over 25 years old.

According to social networks, “You can’t have sex with women over 25”the age limit of all the couples with whom the protagonist of Titanics, and for this reason he decides to break up with them.

Now, in the midst of these versions, the rumor emerged that Leo would already have a new romantic interest, it is about Maria Beregova, a 22-year-old top model, who would have caught the interpreter’s attention.

In fact, last weekend, DiCaprio was seen at a party in St Tropez and Beregova was photographed getting off the actor’s yacht. “I can’t talk about anything about my personal life”, she said as soon as she was consulted by the press, although when she was asked if she had seen “Titanic”, the model replied sarcastically: “Who hasn’t seen the movie? And if you haven’t seen it, you should.”

Why Leonardo DiCaprio separated from Camila Morrone: the theory that he does not have girlfriends older than 25

Although it is unknown who made the decision, netizens point out that it would have been the work of the 47-year-old artist who decided to end his romance with Camila Morrone now that the young model turned 25.

Among the women with whom DiCaprio has been, and who could be part of this theory, are Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garn, Kelly Rohrback or Nina Agdal. She left all of them when they were 25 at the most.

“Camila Morrone turned 25 two months ago. Today the end of her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio was confirmed. We always come back to this chart”tweeted user Carla @shannonladawho published a particular timeline in which the theory would be supported.