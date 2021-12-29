Leo, horoscope 2022 by Paolo Fox / Job turning point and in love …

Leo, horoscope 2022: what year will it be according to Paolo Fox’s predictions?

The Lion is one of the most positive signs forhoroscope of the 2022 from Paolo Fox. The well-known astrologer, like every year, took stock of DiPiù Tv, providing us with very interesting ideas to observe. This sign in recent years he has worked really hard, but now maybe it would be better to find some time to relax and avoid having too many things overlaid in his head. It will be an intense year in which, if there is consistency, some satisfaction will come both in the professional and in the sentimental field. Saturn will be in transit for a long time and will make it clear that work is not the only thing to be cradled, making you rediscover some long dormant value. This will lead Leo to have a greater desire to share intense moments like the people they love most. Despite this, some will struggle because they will find themselves experiencing delicate economic moments as more money will come out than they earn. Among the VIPs of this sign there are well-known personalities such as Diletta Leotta, Marco Liorni and Lorella Cuccarini.

And now let’s move on to the I work for Leo regarding thehoroscope by Paolo Fox for the 2022. Last year, at the beginning of 2021, compromises had to be accepted and someone had to give a sudden change in his lifestyle. But now we realize that that difficult choice has brought fruits that could not even be imagined. We are very competitive and therefore we also get involved with a certain spirit of challenge towards our colleagues, sometimes creating some discontent. May will be the month that starts giving answers and especially those who have their own businesses will understand this. It will be time to accept new proposals while some may find themselves having to reconfirm agreements that are considered very profitable. Saturn will still remain somewhat opposite at the beginning of the year and this could lead to economic problems, despite this there are many who will be able to close the problems that have been open for some time.

It will be a particular year that of Lion from the point of view oflove, at least so specifies thePaolo Fox’s horoscope of 2022. Some at first will have to understand that perhaps it is the case to free the heart from a complex situation that accompanies from the past. Others, on the other hand, will have the need, in order to feel more loved, to test the partner even in a hard way. Those in a long-term relationship may suddenly be prone to break up because there is a lack of incentives to live everything with the right desire. Younger people must be careful because the risk is that they can be overwhelmed by chaotic and difficult to manage feelings. What you fail to do is find an agreement with people who have different ideas. You could also decide to schedule a relocation although it must be said that maybe right now it would be better to stay calm and avoid complicating love even with the distance to your partner.

Health, Paolo Fox’s 2022 horoscope predictions: you shouldn’t overdo it

Now let’s focus on health to which Paolo Fox in his horoscope of the 2022 also gives ample space for the Lion. The year will start with many opposite planets and this could cause some undue stress, the important thing is not to overdo it because you risk being victims of these choices also from a physical point of view. Decisions must be made calmly, avoiding being chaotic as happens all too often. Surely the positive Sun and Mercury can guarantee more energy than in the past, but for their entry it will be necessary to wait for the beginning of April and therefore grit your teeth for the first three months of 2022. Emotions, in various fields, can create vitality and regenerate strength too. physical. The head does this and much more. Pay attention to the month of February because especially towards the middle there will be a drop in concentration that could lead to making some mistakes. Opposite Saturn could make everything a little more difficult. The important thing is to remain lucid and never give up in front of anything.

