Entertainment

Leo Messi amazes opposing fans, Haaland hat-trick shocks England

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Lionel Messi amazed the fans, including opponents, during the 5th day of Ligue 1. Paris Saint-Germain moved to Toulouse and won the match 3-0. Christophe Galtier has explained why he decided to release Lionel Messi and Neymar. For his part, Erling Haaland has again scored a hat-trick with Manchester City!

#Messi #Neymar #haaland

The Mbappé clan reacts to the Pogba affair, Man United players disrespect Ronaldo: https://youtu.be/TRh8Zci0RfM
—————————————

Don’t forget to like, comment and share this video. All remarks are good to take, we will not hesitate to use your feedback for our next videos. Activate notifications if you don’t want to miss anything on Oh My Goal – Actu Foot.

Follow us on all platforms:
YouTube – FC Stories – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/33Zo4Ox
YouTube – Oh My Goal – Foot News: https://bit.ly/3aY5gQc
YouTube – What happened? – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/3M4Vtsm
YouTube – Oh My Goal – The Best of Football: https://bit.ly/3vuEoSY
YouTube – Oh My Goal – France – Shorts: https://bit.ly/3JE2A92
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3nyCb2L
Instagram: https://bit.ly/2S5jpEo
Twitter: https://bit.ly/2Qyds2F
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3xx8QKH
Oh My Goal: The Weekly | Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3xsREGd

Follow Colinterview on all platforms:
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3cJXvhf
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3lb1yI1
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3CR4zTC
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3LJoaLq
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cM5jPg
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S

—————————————

© Oh My Goal – Jellysmack

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

“The Walking Dead” premieres the official trailer for its season finale

2 mins ago

Leo Messi amazes opposing fans, Haaland hat-trick shocks England

3 mins ago

Prepare guacamole in the style of Selena Gómez

13 mins ago

Mbappé, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema… Haaland has already made an appointment for the Ballon d’Or 2023!

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button