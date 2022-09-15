Leo Messi at the heart of a serious controversy after Maccabi Haifa-PSG

Despite his sulphurous record during the Maccabi Haifa-PSG meeting (the only one to have scored in 18 straight seasons in the Champions League), Messi is at the heart of a serious controversy at the end of the meeting.

Author of the equalizing goal against Maccabi, Lionel Messi later in the evening, found himself in spite of himself at the center of a funny controversy.

Indeed, Messi, who never refuses an exchange of jerseys with opposing players, agreed yesterday to do so with a certain Omer Atzili, a Maccabi player who has been causing major non-sporting controversy for two years. A big sex scandal involving the use of drugs and the rape of a 15-year-old girl has come to light in Israel and Omer Atzili is cited in the case, without it being worth sporting sanctions for the moment. The spotlight offered very involuntarily by Messi has brought this matter to the fore since last night.

Lionel Messi may not have known it, but he gave his shirt to Omer Atzili tonight. A player involved in a sex scandal for two years, drugging and raping with a teammate two 15-year-old girls. Which continues as if nothing had happened.https://t.co/CE7SYDfY3h — Match Sheet 🇱🇰 (@fdematch) September 14, 2022

