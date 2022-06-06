Leo Messi, author of a quintuple with Argentina against Estonia, on his way (not) to the Ballon d’Or
Yes, it was only Estonia opposite. Yes, it was a friendly match. Yes, it’s the end of the season and everyone wants to go on vacation. But Leo Messi’s performance is still worth mentioning. Sunday, in Pamplona (Spain), Leo Messi scored a quintuple against the Estonians, almost as much as in Ligue 1 this season (6) with Paris Saint-Germain.
The former FC Barcelona player opened the scoring in the 8th minute from the penalty spot, then scored four goals in thirty minutes (45th, 47th, 71st, 76th). “La Pulga” becomes the third player of his selection to register a quintuplet, with Juan Andrés Marvezy (against Ecuador in 1941) and Manuel Moreno (against Ecuador in 1942). Leo Messi is also the player who holds the record number of goals in the history of Argentina with 86 goals in total.
Lionel Scaloni’s side have been unbeaten for 33 games. Argentina’s last defeat was in July 2019, against Brazil, who won (2-0) in the Copa America semi-finals. Next meeting on Saturday, against a slightly tougher opponent: Brazil.