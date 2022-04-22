Leo Messi back in training!

Zapping Foot National ⏯️ Replay N2: the phone call to Nolan Binet, the late games, the top goals of 2022,…

Lionel Messi did not play in the last Ligue 1 match won three goals to nil by Paris on the lawn of Angers. The capital club had to do without its number 30 in order to let it breathe on the sidelines of the next deadlines, while Paris-Saint-Germain could be crowned champion this Saturday when they receive RC Lens. La Pulga thus resumed collective training with the rest of its partners on the eve of the reception of the Blood and Gold as filmed by our colleagues from Goal. The Sevenfold Ballon d’Or is expected to feature in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI this weekend.

Before the reception of Lens, Lionel Messi is back in the collective training of the #PSG @GoalFrance pic.twitter.com/yVXxSgGvO3 — Marc Mechenoua (@LeMechenoua) April 22, 2022