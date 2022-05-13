Leo Messi fines Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG-INFO GOAL! Leonardo (again) rejected by an Interist

Leo Messi has been at PSG since last summer and his departure from FC Barcelona. The Argentinian knows, however, a complicated first season within the club of the capital where his performances are far from those which he made under the Catalan colors. Author of 4 goals and 13 assists in Ligue 1 this season, the sextuple puts Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to the fine.

Indeed, Leo Messi occupies the first place in the Forbes ranking of the highest paid sportsmen in the world, with 130 million euros collected over the last 12 months. In this ranking, the PSG player is ahead of his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd with 115 million euros) and his teammate Neymar (4th with 95 million euros). The three men are nevertheless the only footballers to be part of the TOP 10 of this ranking.

The world’s ten highest-paid athletes raked in $992 million over the last 12 months, according to Forbes’ estimates. Here’s who’s scored the largest net worth: https://t.co/QtT8YsULql — Forbes (@Forbes) May 12, 2022