Leo Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League

Leo Messi continues to write his Champions League legacy.

The Argentine’s goal in PSG’s 3-1 win at Maccabi Haifa, which saw the Ligue 1 side return in what looked like a trap game, also allowed the former FC Barcelona striker to break two more records in the competition and overtake Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. Along with his goal, Messi then added an assist for Kylian Mbappé which brings him one step closer to the Portuguese in the historical order of this statistic section.

His 36th-minute goal made Messi the first footballer in history to score in 18 consecutive Champions League seasons. The Argentinian thus overtook Benzema, who has scored in each of his last 17 Champions League campaigns and will have the opportunity to come back level with Messi this season. Cristiano Ronaldo, who is playing in the Europa League with Manchester United this season, has scored in 16 consecutive campaigns.

Messi scored his first Champions League goal on 2 November 2005 against Panathinaikos at the Camp Nou, adding FC Barcelona’s third goal in a 5-0 final win, also featuring an assist for Samuel Eto’o. Since his first goal, Messi has reached a total of 126 Champions League goals compared to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 141, according to official UEFA statistics. They are the two historical top scorers in the competition, ahead of Robert Lewandowski (89) and Benzema (86). With his goal against Maccabi Haifa, Messi also became the first footballer to score against 39 different teams in the Champions League, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s 38.

The assist he gave Mbappé on PSG’s second goal gives Messi 37 assists in the Champions League, five less than Cristiano Ronaldo, another record the Portuguese is in danger of losing this season.