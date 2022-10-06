Leo Messi puts a lot of pressure on Cristiano Ronaldo

The Champions League is the biggest club competition in football. Most of the greatest scorers in the world have participated in this tournament in its long history.

Real Madrid are the most successful team in the history of elite club competition in Europe.

They have won the European Cup or the Champions League 14 times.

Real Madrid have benefited from having some of the Champions League’s most prolific goalscorers in their ranks over the years, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul and Karim Benzema.

But Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are among the players who didn’t play at the famed white club and also thrived in the Champions League.

Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski and Benzema are currently the top four players on the list of all-time top scorers in the Champions League.

But there is a series of young superstars who will certainly challenge these veterans in the years to come, namely Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

Who is the Champions League top scorer of all time?

Player Goals Matches

Cristiano Ronaldo 140 183

Lionel Messi 127 158

Robert Lewandowski 89 108

Karim Benzema 86 143

Paul 71 142

Ruud van Nistelrooy 56 73

Thomas Muller 52 136

Thierry Henry 50 112

Alfredo di Stefano 49 58

Andriy Shevchenko 48 100

Zlatan Ibrahimovic 48 124

Eusebio 46 65

Filippo Inzaghi 46 81

Didier Drogba 44 92

Neymar 42 77

Alessandro Del Piero 42 89

Sergio Aguero 41 79

Mohamed Salah 38 73

Ferenc Puskas 36 41

Kylian Mbappe 36 55

Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore the top scorer in the history of the Champions League. He is one of only two players in history to have scored more than 100 goals in this competition.

Lionel Messi once held the most prolific goalscorer title in the European Cup but he is now behind the Man Utd striker.

However, Messi fans are sure to point out that he has a better goals-per-game ratio than Ronaldo when it comes to comparing top scorers.

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich legend and current FC Barcelona striker, is third in the list of all-time top scorers with 89 goals.

Fourth is Real Madrid hero Karim Benzema with 86 goals.

There is then a slight gap before we get to fifth place and another Real Madrid legend, Raul, who has 71 goals.

Only three other players have scored more than 50 Champions League goals; they are Ruud van Nistelrooy, Thomas Muller and Thierry Henry.

Real Madrid icon Alfredo di Stefano scored 49 goals as Los Blancos won a record five consecutive European Cups in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Andriy Shevchenko and Zlatan Ibrahimovic complete the top 10 with 49 goals.