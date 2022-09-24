Leo Messi shines with Argentina

If Brazil is in France to play its two friendly matches before the World Cup, including a first victory last night in Le Havre against Ghana (3-0), Argentina is in Miami in the United States. . This does not prevent her from having fun in her own way since, like her great South American rival, she won last night by the same score 3-0 against Honduras. The great architect of this success is a certain Lionel Messi.

La Pulga scored twice in front of the 64,420 spectators won over to their cause, including a penalty just before the break (45th + 3). At the quarter of an hour of play, the PSG player was already at the origin of the opener signed Lautaro Martinez (16th) by slipping a subtle ball over the defense to Papu Gomez, passer for the striker of the ‘Inter. “With Messi there is always a party”title even Olé this morning in reference to the recital of number 10.

Messi’s awesome lob

Because Messi’s performance did not stop there, quite the contrary. In the 69th minute of play, Enzo Fernandez intercepts a ball in the feet of a Honduran defender whose sevenfold Ballon d’Or immediately benefits. Without control and 30 meters from goal, he sends a perfect, unstoppable lob into the opposing cage, offering in passing a 34th consecutive match without defeat for his team, less than two months before the World Cup.

Probably his last big meeting with the Albiceleste. “We are as impatient as them but we have to stay calm. We have a great team but the World Cup is special. We have to take it step by step” tempered the star at the end of a meeting where he could even have finished with a hat-trick on this last acrobatic recovery (85th). Not enough to spoil the party either before returning to Jamaica on September 28.