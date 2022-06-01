Leo Messi’s ‘devastating’ feint on Di Lorenzo ignites Twitter (video)

This Wednesday evening, Argentina faced Italy during the Finalissima organized at Wembley. This gala meeting opposes the last winners of the Copa America and the Euro. At the end of a one-sided meeting, the Albiceleste offered themselves a new prestigious trophy. A three-nil victory thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala. But the Argentine side’s man of the match was unquestionably Leo Messi. The PSG player, in great shape, did everything for the Italian players. An action perfectly sums up the match made by the sevenfold Ballon d’Or.

Leo Messi hurts Di Lorenzo

Leo Messi missed out on his last season in the colors of PSG. The Pulga comes back to life when it returns to play under the colors of Argentina. This was seen this Wednesday evening at Wembley. Giovanni Di Lorenzo paid the price for Argentina’s opener. Indeed, Leo Messi gave him a magnificent feint before passing him quickly and serving Lautaro Martinez perfectly for the opener. A feat that quickly made the rounds of the social networks that we offer you below :

Internet users react

This feat of Leo Messi has therefore been commented on a lot on social networks.

His fans notably wrote on Twitter :

“IMPORTANT REMINDER, Lionel Messi p*sses on all your favorite players when he decides to play seriously.

“Messi is not happy in Paris when we see his performance tonight with Argentina”

“For Roberto Mancini, the coach of the Squadra Azzurra, Lionel Messi is of the same caliber as Diego Maradona.”

“Women think their man thinks of her when their first love is Lionel Messi”

“40 titles for this man, totally deserved, height of an exceptional performance again this evening against the reigning European champion. The best player in the history of this sport! LIONEL MESSI”

“Lionel Messi is much stronger than Cristiano Ronaldo”

This trophy will do good for the Argentine players, who want to get started in the ways before arriving at the World Cup in Qatar.

It will be the last for Leo Messi, who dreams of winning this trophy with his country to enter a little more in the history of the Soccer global. In Qatar, Argentina will be in the pool of Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico. A group well within reach of the Albiceleste. Be careful all the same not to make a mistake, while France would find themselves in the same part of the table in the round of 16 if one of the two teams finished second in their group. In 2018, France eliminated Argentina at this stage of the competition.

