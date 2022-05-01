Leo Messi’s disrespect displayed

Lionel Messi’s behavior at the final whistle of PSG-Lens has been widely criticized.

Lionel Messi, author of the opener against Lens, thus validating the new title of PSG champion, is one of the first Parisians to have returned to the locker room at the end of the meeting. For the famous journalist Daniel Riolo, the behavior of the former Barcelonan is neither more nor less a lack of respect for the supporters of the Ile-de-France region. The consultant does not mince words…

“The sad title of Paris Saint-Germain, the sad season. I wonder if the club will finally understand why the real fans are outside the stadium. There are many symbols, like Messi who is champion and who goes straight to the locker room! », thus thundered the journalist on the airwaves of RMC.

Riolo also ilites for the Pulga to leave PSG, where he still has one year of contract left. “I don’t see how he could continue to play for this club, as long as he doesn’t share anything with people, he castigated; What are you playing for then? For the stamp? It’s not football anymore.”. In the last news, Lionel Messi seems to be on the way to continuing his Ile-de-France adventure.