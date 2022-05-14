Leo Messi’s environment ‘charges’ against Gerard Piqué

New mess for Gerard Piqué (as if he had few lately). A friend of the Messi family has responded to the latest statements by the Catalan central defender in which he stated that he had cried with the departure of the Argentine attacker from FC Barcelona last summer, when the Barça club did not obtain financial ‘fair play’ to extend his contract. The situation between the two is, to say the least, tense.

It is worth remembering that a few months ago Gerard Piqué’s alleged betrayal of Leo Messi had come to light. At that time, the director of the newspaper ‘SPORT’, Lluis Mascaró, reported that the Argentine star felt that some of his teammates at Barça did not support him enough at the moment when it was confirmed that he had to pack his bags and that ‘Geri’ was one of them. They highlighted that “Messi knows that Piqué told the president that if Messi left, nothing would happen.”

Now, the Barça ‘3’ has been the protagonist for some statements to ‘Sky Sports’ in which he pointed out that “I cried when Messi left Barcelona. I cried for him. For the trajectory he had at Barça. It would have been nice if he stayed until the end of his career at the club.” His reaction would have been completely the opposite, as published by a close friend of Messi’s family on his social networks.

The journalist Gerard Romero confirmed that ‘aaguilera.rosique’, on Instagram, is a friend of ‘La Pulga’s’ family and was the user who left Piqué a ‘zasca’. In his stories, he published a screenshot of the statements and wrote : “You are so false and terrible that not only did you not cry, but you told the mediocre Joan Laporta that if he wanted to build a winning team, he should sell Leo Messi. The same one who rescued you from Zaragoza when no one wanted you because you were spiteful, envious and a bad teammate.”

💥 EYE! The chestnut that a friend of the Messi family hits Piqué on his instagram 💥 pic.twitter.com/2fEaPieIu1 — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 13, 2022

If I publish it, it is because I have confirmed that he is close to the Messi — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 13, 2022

Link ‘broken’ between Messi and Piqué

Although they were great colleagues and friends during Rosario’s time at the Camp Nou, the relationship was allegedly weakened by Piqué’s attitude at the time of Messi’s departure from Barça. On one occasion, the now Paris Saint-Germain player declared that he was talking with several Catalan players and did not include the Catalan center-back: “Yes. I often talk with Kun Agüerowho was not a partner but who is a great friend. With Busi and with Jordi Alba I also speak often”.

Also, earlier this year (in January)‘La Pulga’ had an express trip to Barcelona and attended a dinner where Xavi Hernández, his former teammate and now Blaugrana coach, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and former club worker Pepe Costa, very close to the Argentine, were also present. No Piqué clues.