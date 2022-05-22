Leo Messi’s message after the end of the PSG season

the Paris Saint Germain is officially on vacation. After one last victory against Metz (5-0) and after celebrating the Ligue 1 title and the extension of Kylian Mbappé, the Parisians will be able to rest for a few days before returning to their selections.

Leo Messi, before joining Argentina, published a message on social networks to take stock of his first season at PSG. The player said he was very happy to have won Ligue 1, despite being eliminated from Europe in March.

“The season is over and I wanted to thank my teammates for the way they have treated me since my arrival and my family for always accompanying and supporting me. It was a different year because of everything that happened, but in the end we won a league title which I was very excited to win as it is my first trophy in Paris.” started Leo Messi on social media.

“We keep a bitter taste of elimination in the Champions League when we were better, but I prefer to think of the happiness of having won another title, which was also a goal,” said the Argentine on Instagram.

“Good things are to come in 2022, it will be an important year and we will fight for all the titles with ambition. See you soon,” concluded the seven-time Ballon d’Or before going on vacation.