Leo Messi’s reaction after the awkward moment he lived with an Ecuadorian fan, who circumvented security – Prensa Libre

It was Enner Valencia at 90+3 who put things equal and it was enough to unleash the hubbub in the monumental Banco Pichincha stadium. Uruguay’s victory over Chile served to drop the Ecuadorians to fourth position.

Argentina went to Ecuador and had ruined their qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup because they got ahead on the scoreboard early, at minute 24, through Julián Álvarez. But the locals rescued the game in compensation.

However, that did not matter. They were qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the madness broke out in the venue not only with the fans but also with the players and the coaching staff.

But the most remarkable episode was the invasion of the field by an Ecuadorian fan who came from the United States to greet, neither more nor less, Lionel Messi, his idol.

Messi is an idol on a world scale, without a doubt, and his figure can never go unnoticed, except when he steps on a soccer field. The fans want to be by his side, they dream of it, and they look for any way to do it. Well, this happened in this game, but The flea she didn’t have a good time.

Ecuadorian fan Joshua Garzon, He wasted no time after the final whistle of the match between Ecuador and Argentina, which ended 1-1.

The fanatic jumped onto the court with the aim of reaching his idol, and taking a photo with him. At the time of recording the video of him, the fan could not hide the euphoria and Messi, uncomfortable, asked the subject to calm down. “Stop, stop, stop,” he told her.

The video was shared on Instagram. There she wrote: “You only live once and once is enough for me because I met the best player in history. My dear Lionel Messi, thank you for so many moments of happiness that you have given me over the years with your beautiful football. I love you and this beautiful sport”.

The guy who jumped onto the field is called Joshua Garzon. Che fulfilled his dream of meeting Lionel Messi, but the Argentine star did not take it well at all. Now the boy faces punishment for having jumped onto the field and evaded the security of the compound.