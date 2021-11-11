Leo Ortolani talks with Zucchini, ASI: “We will go to Mars like Rat-Man, but our home is the Earth”

“I enjoyed telling this story, but Mars is really a huge stone.”Leo Ortolani, award-winning Italian cartoonist (and geologist by training), has now reached his third comic in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency. After talking about the International Space Station and the lunar missions, Sunset blue now focuses on the next frontier of human exploration: Mars, the red planet. We talked about it together in the frame of Lucca Comics and Games 2021 and on the occasion of his panel with Fabrizio Zucchini ofItalian Space Agency, moderated by the writer and friend Licia Troisi.

Cover of “Blu Tramonto” by Leo Ortolani (Feltrinelli Comics)

Starting right from the planet, Ortolani underlines how it really is at this moment inhospitable: “From the scientific point of view, the soil is poisonous, the air is unbreathable and thin, the solar radiation kills. Geologically it seems to be still active, but we assume it on the basis of a movement recorded ten thousand years ago. The reason why this “stone” is so interesting to study is to understand why a planet that had oceans, water and atmosphere has shrunk like this. But I certainly wouldn’t consider Mars to be ours plan B: it’s a planet that has already gone bad, but it can be an important step in climbing to the stars.“

Zucchini points out that Mars is really very far away: the Earth and Mars are far away 54 million kilometers while the Moon, the farthest space body on which humanity has set foot so far, is “only” 348 thousand kilometers. “Furthermore, both the right engines and the right technology to shield astronauts from radiation are still needed. There is talk of 2030, 2040: but maybe it is more hope than science.“

Returning to the comic, it is striking that in this case Ortolani’s famous rape is not accompanied by recognizable astronauts, as had happened in the two previous books with the alter-egos of Nespoli and Parmitano, but is instead alone: a worker who has chosen to remain on Mars after the departure of his colleagues. Ortolani confirms: “On Mars obviously there are no characters ready to be inserted into a narrative, so I had to bring them myself. I really enjoyed adding Nicolas Cage as the protagonist’s comic shoulder: Cage is the one who travels the planet in sunglasses, everything he does becomes beautiful because he believes in what he does.“But Ortolani also included a mysterious character, catalyst of a story of rapprochement and love:”As a reader and nerd I also liked the idea of ​​taking to Mars exotic and mysterious princesses, the result of the historical sci-fi imagery linked to Martians and Martians. ‘The Eternal Woman’ from Guido Buzzelli and women of Frank Frazetta it was the inputs, the memories of the past upon which I created the female entity that personifies life on Mars.”

Ortolani, Zucchini and Troisi at Lucca Comics & Games 2021

In Ortolani’s work and words one perceives one very strong passion for space and space exploration: “When I meet people like Paolo Nespoli or Luca Parmitano I think these men are like the Captain Kirk: they have been in space! Personally, I don’t think I could ever go on a space trip, but for this very reason astronauts fascinate me so much.”