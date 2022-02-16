LEO Token Pumps Post Bitfinex Bitcoin Seizure, but why?

Bitfinex LEO Token has been rallying over the past week, as US authorities allegedly caught the bad actors who took over 100,000 BTC from the platform back in 2016. LEO was created as a utility token as part of a mechanism to compensate for victims of the attack and pay them back for their losses.

At press time, the LEO token is trading at $ 6 with a 2.4% profit on the last day. On a 30-day basis, the token rose from a low of $ 3.50 and reached a high of nearly $ 8 when news of the capture of Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, the alleged hackers, became known.

LEO with significant gains on the 4-hour chart. Source: LEOUSDT Tradingview

There has been a lot of speculation that the US authorities will return the stolen funds to Bitfinex. The funds are currently worth more than $ 3 billion and could power LEO’s combustion mechanism, according to a recent report from Arcane Research.

As explained in the LEO Token Whitepaper, iFinex, the parent company behind the crypto exchange, repurchases the tokens on a monthly basis and proceeds to “burn” them by removing them from the market. The company acquires a portion of the token equal to a minimum of 27% of iFinex’s consolidated gross revenues, the document said.

Additionally, the LEO Token can be burned if the funds seized in 2015 from their partner Crypto Capital, a payment processor, are returned. These have been subject to a “partial government seizure” and Bitfinex has been working to release them since 2018. The other scenario to fuel a LEO Token burn is for the cryptocurrency to recover the Bitcoin stolen from them in the 2016 hack. At least the 80% of the recovered funds will be used to repurchase and burn LEO within the next 18 months from the date of recovery, as the Whitepaper claims.

Will the LEO token continue to make profits?

The market appears to be pricing in this scenario and expects greater appreciation as massive LEO Token burning could lead to a supply shock. However, traders need to consider that iFinex and Bitfinex will attempt to prevent any sudden spike in LEO’s price.

As Arcane Research noted, this buyback scenario was highly unexpected by market participants. As seen in the chart below, the LEO token saw a 57% discount on stolen funds in BTC in October 2021, but now the rewards are back noting the change in sentiment among traders.