‘Leo wished me the best’, Messi’s message to Suarez on his homecoming

After two years at Atlético de Madrid, Luis Suarez returned to Uruguay, more precisely to Nacional, his training club. In an interview with Bein Sport, the striker details the message sent to him by his great friend Lionel Messi.

With the World Cup approaching, it was easy to think that after his contract with Atlético de Madrid ended, Luis Suarez would stay in one of the major European championships to stay in shape. But the striker made his choice totally different by returning to his training club in Uruguay: the Nacional Montevideo.

Despite the surprise created by this decision, the one who has repeatedly shaken the opposing cages in Europe, was able to count on the support of those close to him. In particular that of his great friend and former teammate at FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi: “Leo wished me the best and told me that I was going to be with my family, that I was going to come back to my country, and even if it was not something that I had planned, this destiny was written”, as clarified by Suarez in an interview with Bein Sports.

The reasons for this decision

With his 11 goals scored last season alongside the Colchoneros, Suarez showed that despite his 35 years, he still has beautiful remains. In a once again lively summer transfer window, El Pistolero could have claimed a place in a European club. The former Liverpool man also admits to having thought about it: “I think it was clear that once my contract at Atlético ended, I was going to prioritize playing in Europe to prepare for the World Cup. “

Instead, the international made the choice of the heart and will participate in the influence of football in his native country: “With the level I had at Atlético de Madrid, they say it’s a plus for the Uruguayan football, so you have to take that into account. I never thought about the money, because otherwise I would be in another country.”

For at least the next three months, Suarez will bring his goalscoring qualities to the Nacional. Something already done since for his first match in the league, the Uruguayan has already opened his goal counter.