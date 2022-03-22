León and Liga MX condemned the harassment and threats against Nailea Vidrio

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 21.03.2022 21:43:19





After what Nailea Glass reported harassment against her and her partner Selena Castillo at the León Stadium, both the club and the Women’s MX League they raised their voices to condemn the violence suffered by the players when they came to support Lion on the Concachampionsbecause he has also received threatening messages.

Nailea Vidrio and Selena Castillo, both players of the Fiera Femenil, came to the building to support the men’s team in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League of the Concacaf before him Seattle Sounders. At the end of the game, Vidrio used his social networks to denounce the harassment that his partner Castillo received from feline fans during the game.

“I am super disappointed because I was at the León Stadium supporting my club, my teammates, and a fan harassed my friend Selena (Castillo). It can’t be that nothing was done about it, it’s impressive. I’m disappointed in the fans, he was a fan of ours supposedly. I’m angry, I don’t even know what to say anymore. It’s not just now, it’s always happened”, he said in his Instagram stories.

Immediately, Nailea began to be the victim of rude comments of some followers regarding the complaint he had made on networks.

“Ya morra, go and file your complaint with the prosecutor’s office, you gain nothing by posting it. You even shit the stick, nothing more. Not even how good you were, ”wrote another person under the name of Alesso. Even, some comments were threats.

For this reason, both the Lion Club as the Women’s MX League They spoke on Monday about it and condemned the attitudes of the pseudo-fans against the players.