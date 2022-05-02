León and Toluca tie 4-4 and the playoff series in Mexican soccer are defined, which will be decided in a single match

The Mazatlan became the eighth and last classified in the playoffs after the 4-4 draw between the Leon and Toluca on Sunday, at the close of the seventeenth date and the regular phase of the torneo Clausura of Mexican soccer.

The Spanish Ian González advanced 1-0 to the ‘Red Devils’ of Toluca at León’s home, the Camp Nou stadium, with a shot inside the area and in front of the goalkeeper at minute 14.

The Leon made it 1-1 at 18 with a shot from Chilean Víctor Dávila inside the small area.

At 23, the Ecuadorian Angel Mena R.He received a long pass and with a high touch from the front line of the area he covered the Toluca goalkeeper to make it 2-1 for ‘La Fiera’.

Three minutes later, Uruguayan Leonardo Fernández gave Toluca 2-2 with a left-footed shot from outside the area.

At minute 33, Osvaldo Rodríguez diverted a shot from Ian González to his own goal to make it 3-2 in favor of the ‘Devils’.

The Chilean Jean Meneses signed the 3-3 with a shot inside the area, at 37.

The ‘Devils’ went up on the scoreboard again with 4-3 that the Argentine Alexis Canelo scored with a header, at 57.

And at 90+1, the Colombian Steven Berreira He made it 4-4 for León with a left-footed shot inside the area.

With this tie, León reached 21 points and Toluca 19 units. Thus, the elimination of both teams was consummated and also the pass to the playoffs of Mazatlán that on Friday beat Puebla 2-1.

Earlier, at the Olympic University Stadium, the Pumas became the seventh team in the playoffs by beating the leader Pachuca 2-0.

Argentine Juan Dinenno made it 1-0 for the Pumas with a header in the 65th minute after taking a corner kick from the right.

At 70, Dinenno led a counterattack through the center, gave the ball to Brazilian Diogo de Oliveira and received the return in the Pachuca area to seal the 2-0 with a cross shot.

After Dinenno’s double, the Pumas reached 22 points and the ‘Tuzos’ stayed with 38 points in the lead of the standings.

Thus, the eight teams qualified for the playoffs will play next weekend, to one game, the passes to the quarterfinals under the following pairings: Puebla-Mazatlán, Guadalajara-Pumas, Monterrey-Atlético San Luis and Cruz Azul-Necaxa.

On Saturday, Atlas and America made the last two direct passes -of the four available- to the quarterfinals.