León conspires ten years later to ask for the Faculty of Medicine

The rector of the University of León, Juan Francisco García Marín, took advantage of the inaugural act of the university course to resume the old aspiration of setting up a Faculty of Medicine in León. “Leonese society has been demanding medical studies for years since, as we all know, there is currently a growing demand for doctors. We are willing to support this social demand by requesting and developing the studies of the Degree in Medicine, as long as there is sufficient budget allocation. These studies are considered the most expensive, if you will allow me the expression, of the entire spectrum of university degrees and we cannot withdraw funds from other studies for this purpose. For this reason, we will request the Degree in Medicine for the University of León, as well as the adequate budget allocation to be able to carry them out », he said in the presence of the Board’s Minister of Education, Rocío Lucas.

The project also has the support of the College of Physicians of Castilla y León, whose president, José Luis Díaz Villarig, had already requested a meeting with the rector last week to propose the need to promote the Medicine Degree. The appointment is scheduled for next Thursday at 1:30 p.m. if there are no changes in the agenda.

The main personalities of the capital attended the opening ceremony of the university course 22/23, gathered in the Aula Magna of the Albéitar building. The University of León, as Marín remarked in his speech, “was one of the twelve Spanish universities that already met the requirements established in the new Royal Decree for the creation, recognition and authorization of universities and university centers when it was published in June 2021. However, and as the Minister of Universities (Joan Subirats) was able to verify on Thursday, we also already have much of what is necessary to comply with the new mandates and prescriptions of the new Organic Law that will most likely be approved in the coming months”, specific.

33 specialties

The counselor highlighted in the previous appearance before the media the 33 degrees and 18 masters that are taught in León. She pointed out the basic challenges that her research has a greater echo, the lowering of fees, the improvement of scholarships and the need to teach new degrees.

Economic difficulties

“There can be no students limited by economic difficulties,” Lucas said later in his speech, before hearing the words of the rector. He highlighted that the ULE is among the hundred most important in Veterinary Medicine in the world: “I predict a notable success for the Nutrition Degree of the 24/25 course” and highlighted the effort that the Board will make in infrastructures and energy efficiency.

“The University needs the best”, said Marín to the doctorates, “and for this reason, this rectorate will continue betting on its own program of predoctoral research contracts, which we have been increasing each academic year, going from one contract in 2016 to 37 in force at this time. Six years ago at the ULE there were only 24 doctoral assistants and assistants, the decision we took then to increase these teaching staff as much as possible has had the consequence that 189 teaching positions have been offered and covered over the years these categories, an important number for the size of our university”, said the rector.

He also valued the excellence of the work that is done. “In the well-known Shanghai ranking in its specific classification by subject, Veterinary Medicine is among the top 100 in the world, and Agricultural Engineering among the top 500, for example,” García Marín noted in his speech.