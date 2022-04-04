León fans called Gallos de Querétaro players ‘assassins’

After the MX League reported an outbreak of anger contained within the stadium of the Lion in the match between La Fiera and the white roostersNow the reason for the brawl between fans of both teams was revealed, because according to the report of the newspaper Milenio, it was the fans of the emerald team who caused the lawsuit.

“Fans from León shout “murderers” at players from Querétaro,” reported the cited source.

According to the report, the emerald fans began to shout “assassins” at the players of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, this in reference to the violent events that took place a few weeks ago at the La Corregidora Stadium between Queretaro fans and the red and black fans of the Atlas.

The match against Gallos Blancos marked the return of Club León fans to their team’s stadium, as they were unable to be in the match against Tigres de la UANL on Day 10 or in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concachampions against the Seattle Sounders, this as a measure to credentialize their animation groups.

The shouts towards the Queretaro soccer players were professed by the bar known as ‘Los de Arriba’, according to the note of the cited source.

These cries were heard by the players from Queretaro, who complained to the match referee, who decided to admonish Kevin Escamilla de los Gallos, since he considered that it was the player who provoked the Leonese fans.

However, some shots of the transmission revealed that the footballer only directed a signal in reproach at the cries of the fans, indicating a ‘no’ with the finger to the cries of the emerald fanatic.

