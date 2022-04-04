León-Gallos had a near fight in the stands; police retired amateur

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.04.2022 22:55:54





Violence flared up again MX League. Although it was not an incident of the magnitude of what happened on March 5 at the The Corregidora Stadium once again the stands of a soccer stadium witnessed an outbreak of a fight that did not escalate because the pertinent measures were taken.

Everything happened in the match between León and Gallos in the Nou Camp Stadiumwhere some fans began to quarrel and the building police acted to remove them from the party as indicated by the security protocol.

All this was reported by Liga MX on his social networks where he did not give details of those involved. However, he did make it known that this incident had no major impact other than the withdrawal of two followers.

The #LigaBBVAMX reports that this afternoon after an outbreak of anger in the Nou Camp stands, during the León vs. In Querétaro, in a joint effort between the authorities and the Match Commissioner, two people were removed from the stadium. pic.twitter.com/2Qjz665r4R – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 4, 2022

In a different incident, but also in the Fiera Stadiuma group of fans reported harassment by the policemen who were in charge of security.

This was denounced on social networks where thanked the support of supporters of the Panzas Verdes They came over to find out what was going on. It should be remembered that due to the proximity of León to Querétaro, several fans of roosters They had the opportunity to go see their team.