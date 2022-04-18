Leon player is expelled for brutal kick in the face (VIDEO)







Lion will have to deal with Puebla with 10 players for more than 85 minutes due to a brutal kick to the face that Peter Hernandez gave to Gustavo Ferrareis at the dawn of the meeting.

The defender had not been taken into account by the strategist Ariel Holan, it was just his first seconds in the tournament Shout Mexico 2022. His debut in the contest lasted just four minutes.

Fighting a ball with the footballer from La Franja cost him the red cardboard. He raised his heels to his chin, while Ferrareis put his head in. At first the yellow cardboard was decreed, but they called the whistle Eduardo Galvan to VAR.

THE FAIRY STAYS WITH 10!😓 After checking the VAR, the referee throws out the youthful Pedro Hernández, who comes out in tears🟥 🦁0⃣-0⃣🎽

The referee did not even take more than a minute, he went to the defender and changed his yellow card for a red one to complicate the game for a Fiera who still aspires to go directly to the group.

Hernández came out crying due to frustration as he left his team diminished against one of the best clubs in the tournament.

On the other hand, Ferrareis fell to the ground in pain, but he did not have any problems to consider and was able to continue his participation under a sunny Nou Camp.

León has three games without being able to win at home. In his enclosure, Ariel Holan has been criticized by the fans, who have reminded him on more than one occasion that they want him off the bench.

