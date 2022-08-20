Léon: the cult movie with Natalie Portman, Jean Reno and Gary Oldman that you can’t miss on Netflix | FAME

Almost three decades have passed since the premiere of one of the most influential cult films of the history of cinema. A fiction that made Natalie Portman famous, who was only 13 years old when she starred in this film with Jean Reno and Gary Oldman in 1994. film has become one of the most viewed Netflix and continues to garner followers from different generations.

It’s about a police drama that had compliments but also controversy over the relationship between its protagonists in the plot. he also left a great villain on the big screen.

We refer to “Lion” -also known as “The Professional (Leon)” either “The perfect assassin“, the French film by Luc Besson with the performances of Portman, Reno and Oldmana jewel of cinema that has become a trend within the aforementioned streaming platform.

Mathilda and Léon practicing with a firearm (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

WHAT IS “LEON” ABOUT?

The movie talks about the story of Mathilda and Leon. She is a young woman who ends up in the orphanhood after the mobster DEA agent Norman Stansfield murders his entire family. when discovering that his father stole the drug that he hid in his house. The girl is saved from the attack because she had gone shopping.

In this way, she approaches an apartment near the massacre and convinces Léon that she can live with him. The man is a hit man. He refuses at first but ends up giving in. The youngest actually wants him to teach her how to kill.

In this way, Mathilda will embark on her path to revenge: take down the corrupt Stansfield. Along the way, he takes care of Léon’s housework and an unusual relationship arises between the two, one of the most controversial points in the story that is debated to this day.

“Léon”, in this way, is a film about revenge. Mathilda prepares everything to finish off the DEA agent, but her plan doesn’t turn out the way she expected. With intrigue, unexpected resolutions and tension, the fiction remains a cult film, a recent classic.

Gary Oldman in the role of Norman Stansfield in “Léon” (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “LÉON”?

Jean Reno as Leon

Gary Oldman as Norman Stansfield

Natalie Portman as Mathilda Lando

Danny Aiello as Tony

Peter Appel as Malky

Willi One Blood as Blood

Don Creech as Neal

Keith A. Glascoe as Benny

Randolph Scott as Jordan

Michael Badalucco as Mathilda’s Father

Ellen Greene as Mathilda’s stepmother

Elizabeth Rege as Mathilda’s Sister

Carl J. Matusovich as Mathilda’s Brother

Frank Senger as Fatman

Lucius Wyatt as Fool

Maïwenn as The blonde girl

George Martin as The Hotel Clerk

Adam Busch as Manolo

HOW TO WATCH “LEON”?

The movie “Lion” is available on the streaming platform Netflix, being one of the most viewed in the catalogue. To watch the film online, you can click on this link.

