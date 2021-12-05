Leonard arrives, the CHRISTMAS COMET, perhaps he will be visible even to the naked eye. When and where to watch «3B Meteo

reading time

1 minute, 2 seconds

The Christmas comet arrives, there is some hope of seeing it with the naked eye

ARRIVES LEONARD, THE CHRISTMAS COMET – It has been discovered on January 3, 2021 by the astronomer Gregory J. Leonard (from which it takes its name) but rightly deserved the name of “Christmas comet“because it will pass close to the Earth in the middle of the month right between the day of December 12 and the day of Saint Lucia 13 December. It will be a unique appointment because the next step will take place in 80 thousand years and the minimum distance it will reach from us will be approximately 35 million kilometers. A considerable distance also in proportion to the very small size of the celestial body that at the moment is visible only with the aid of telescopes

The last word is not yet said, however, in the next few days its brightness should increase almost to the threshold of visibility with the naked eye during the perigee. In order to observe it or hope to be able to observe it without binoculars or a telescope it will be necessary to look very low on the horizon at an angle of about 10 ° in the night between 12 and 13 December when the comet will be very close to Venus, only 4.3 million of kilometers. The ideal location is therefore in flat area without mountains around and far from big cities and light sources.

Follow @ 3BMeteo on Twitter