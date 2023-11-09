Leonard Johnson News, Sports, Jobs

March 28, 1928-Nov. 6, 2023

Minot

Leonard Johnson, 95, Minot, died November 6, 2023, at Minot Nursing Home.

Leonard Howard Johnson was born on March 28, 1928 in Minot, North Dakota, to Anton and Laura (Cleven) Johnson. He was raised and educated in Berthold and Minot, graduating from Minot High School in 1946. Leonard enlisted in the US Navy in 1946 and was discharged in 1948. Upon receiving honorable discharge, he returned to Minot.

Leonard married his high school sweetheart, Betty Ann Nelson, on December 5, 1949, in Minot, where the couple made their home in Minot and raised their sons, Lance, Levi, and Lindsey.

Leonard attended barber school in Fargo from 1948–1949. I own and operate a shop called Barber “New Image” In Minot, serving customers for 50 years. He retired in 1997. Her later years were spent as a resident of Wellington, now known as Minot Lodge Senior Living, where she valued the memories and relationships she made during her time there.

Leonard was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Minot where he served as an usher. Additionally, he was a member of the Elks Lodge and served on the North Dakota Barber Board. His hobbies included golfing and fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

Leonard is survived by his sons Levi (Peggy) Johnson, Fargo and Lindsey “Ink” Of Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren, Cheyenne (Ryan) Jundt, Fargo, Collie (Melissa) Johnson, Caden (Jennifer) Johnson, Denham Springs, LA; great-grandchildren Keaton and Carden Jandt, Madeline, Dylan, Baylen, Somi and Witt Johnson; brother, Willard (Bill) Johnson, Wyoming and sister-in-law Bonnie Johnson, Williston along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Betty Ann; Guardian; They are lances; brothers Bloyd, Roland, Arnold, Donald, Alvin, Melvin, Gerald and eight half-siblings Cleona, Tilly, Adeline, Annie, Amanda, Lawrence, Johnny and Joe.

Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Steve and Lori Moser and Ray Johnson for being our guest angels.

Service to celebrate Leonard’s life: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, Minot. Access www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com to watch a livestream of the service or share memories and condolences.

Buried: Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot

Visitation: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 from 4-6 PM at Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot.

Memorials are preferred to the family or to Minot Lodge Senior Living (formerly known as The Wellington).

Published by The Minot Daily News, November 9, 2023.