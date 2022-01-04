Leonardo at the top from mid-November after shopping in Germany

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Session of purchases on Leonardo – Finmeccanica which right from the start is one of the best shares of the FTSE MIB with shares traded at the highest levels since mid-November. The number of exchanges was also intense. Investors are rewarding the stock after the announcement arrived on Monday, January 3, with markets closed, of the finalization of the acquisition for 606 million from Square Lux Holding II (a subsidiary of funds assisted by Kohlberg Kravis & Roberts & Co) of a stake in the 25.1% of Hensoldt, a company active in Germany in the field of sensors for defense and security applications, with a portfolio in sensors, data management and robotics.

For Equita analysts, the decision is “in line with previous announcements”. The broker has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of € 8.8. According to Leonardo, the transaction is “an important step that contributes to achieving the strategic objective of acquiring a leadership position in the European defense electronics market, as defined in the Plan Be Tomorrow – Leonardo 2030, and reflects Leonardo’s determination to be the protagonist of the ongoing consolidation process, also in view of future cooperation programs at continental level ». In the meantime, Piazza Affari is awarding the title.