Leonardo confirms a meeting in Doha between PSG and Mbappé’s family: “It is still possible”

“Is Mbappé going to go to Madrid?” Plaza asked, to which Leonardo laughed and then replied: “Well, I think you are there behind everything, you know what is happening. I think that Kylian is really thinking about his future and is going to decide it. He is doing a reflection.”

In the mixed zone, Leonardo was also asked by the journalist Diego Plaza from ‘El Chiringuito’ about the future of Mbappé.

“The negotiations with Kylian I think there have always been. Kylian also talks with us, there is constant communication, he is still in reflection, he weighs everything”, added the Brazilian leader after the Parisian club drew against Lens and added the point they needed to proclaim themselves Ligue 1 champions for the 10th time in its history.

The Paris Saint Germain and the family of Kylian Mbappe They held a meeting in Doha about the future of the French striker, whose contract ends in June, confirmed this Saturday the sports director of the Parisian club Leonardo, adding that the renewal is “still under reflection”, due to the interest in the player from teams like the Real Madrid.

“I think that is exactly what is happening is what he says,” he added.

“Being in May, do you think it is still possible to renew?” Was another question. “It may be possible, it is clear to everyone what is happening, that is why I think it is still possible, he may leave, he may stay, but I think he is really thinking about his things and everything is very clear with us. There is nothing new to discover,” she replied.

MBAPPÉ’S FAMILY IN QATAR

The Mbappé family’s trip to Qatar, the country of the owners of PSG, was an open secret, since the footballer’s brother, Ethan (15 years old) had published photos of the stay in Doha on social networks.

According to the press, the soccer player’s mother, Fayza Lamari, was also on the expedition, while the president of the entity, Nasser al-Khelaifi, is in his country of origin coinciding with the Ramadan period.

After winning the 10th title in its history, equaling Saint Etienne’s record, PSG must undertake the reconstruction of the team after a season marked by the umpteenth elimination in the Champions League, the club’s great goal, this time in the round of 16 against Real Madrid.

A good part of the reconstruction will depend on what Mbappé does, who arrived at PSG in 2017 from Monaco for 180 million euros, the second most expensive signing in history.

According to the Spanish press, the Mbappé clan would be trying to get more money from Real Madrid for a transfer, something that the player’s family and representatives have denied.

According to other sources, for the signing of the contract, only the agreement for the footballer’s image rights would remain, a not minor issue for Mbappé, who in the last concentration with the French team refused to participate in events with sponsors of the French federation.