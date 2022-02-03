Leonardo da Vinci, his drone really flies: the discovery

The fruitful genius of Leonardo da Vinci never ceases to offer new discoveries: starting from a drawing dated around 1480, an engineer from the University of Maryland managed to fly a drone built according to the principle of “Aerial screw” by Leonardo.

Today we have proof, they write about CNETthat Leonardo was right: “the answer is clear, the Italian genius was right“. The aerial vine can fly.

What is Leonardo da Vinci’s aerial screw

Around 1480Leonardo da Vinci designed an aircraft capable of flying thanks to a mechanism very similar to that with which the screws, thanks to the torsion movement, advance inside the wood fibers.

According to Leonardo da Vinci, who drew e described the aerial screw along with other famous flying machines in Manuscript B now preserved in Paris, a vine would have been able, literally spinning on the air, to exploit its density to take off.

The original aircraft of Leonardo’s drawings is designed to be eight arms wide and its operation requires the presence of 4 men which, turning around the axis of the screw, load a powerful spring – which Leonardo describes as a “force-twisted metal band” – capable of producing the thrust necessary to raise the vehicle.

For many years it was believed that the aircraft designed by Leonardo was a kind of helicopter, the engine of which would ultimately be humans. A recent investigation by the scholar Mario Taddeidirector of the Leonardo3 Museum in Milaninstead, revealed the “spring” operating mechanism intended for the machine by its inventor.

And today, thanks to a design competition launched in 2019 byUniversity of Marylanda group of engineers led by student Austin Prete finally proved that Leonardo da Vinci was right, that the aerial vine can fly.

The drone inspired by Leonardo

Austin Priest on the occasion of the 2019 competition, he worked on an aircraft inspired by Leonardo’s drawing, Elico. Subsequently perfecting the Elico Prete project, he came to design and build Crimson Spin, an unmanned quadcopter drone directly inspired by Leonardo’s aerial screw project. And he made it fly.

“I was absolutely surprised that it worked”, Prete told CNET. The team was very skeptical, the engineer said, about the success of the experiment. Then, the computer simulations and tests with 3D printed prototypes they began to show encouraging signs.

So, at the conference Transformative Vertical Flight 2022 which was held at the end of January 2022 in San Jose California, Austin Priest showed the world the first video of the Crimson Spin in flight.

The drone built for the experiment is quite small, in line with the classic dimensions of the most popular drones, but according to Prete, Leonardo’s technology it can also work on an aircraft large enough for a person to fly.

To carry out the project that Leonardo da Vinci designed almost 550 years ago, today we know it, there was a need for materials and technologies very far from the time of Leonardo. Aluminum, plastic, batteries, electric motors and computerized control systems, 3D printers, software and a certain security in the “Vertical Take Off and Landing” technology were not there in Leonardo’s time.

The modest instruments and materials available at the end of the fifteenth century would not have allowed the construction of the aerial screw by Leonardo, but this did not stop the brilliant mind that still today offers ancient treasures and great discoveries to the humanity of the present and the future.