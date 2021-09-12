Leonardo Da Vinci’s “The Imagined Sick” debuts with long applause

Long applause for the first appointment of this season with the Intermezzi del ‘700: the first of “The Imagined Sick” by Leonardo Vinci

Long applause for the first appointment of this season with Interludes of the ‘700: the premiere of Leonardo Vinci’s “The Imaginary Sick” was held Friday 10 September, to the Caio Melisso Theater of Spoleto (last replica Sunday 12 September at 17.00).

The reception of the public in the hall was excellent, appreciating the contemporary setting and the interpretation of the protagonists. They stood out a brilliant Giorgia Theodore, in the part of Erighetta, and a charismatic Alberto Petricca, in the part of Don Chilone. On stage with them the actress Diletta Masetti in the shoes of a witty caregiver. Saturday night on stage, respectively in the role of Erighetta and of Don Chilone, Chiara Boccabella And Matteo Lorenzo Pietrapiana.

Great synergy between the Master Borrelli, L’Instrumental ensemble of the Spoleto Opera House and the Maestro on the harpsichord Davor Krkljus. The director’s choices of the Maestro Get tired have updated the interlude without trivializing it, giving life to a minimalist and contemporary setting of great effect, in which the costumes of Clelia de Angelis and lights of Eva Bruno they played a fundamental role in the development of the plot.

During the meeting held before the performance on the Terrace of the Il Panciolle Hotel Restaurant, the artistic directors Michelangelo Zurletti and Enrico Girardi, the musical director Pierfrancesco Borrelli and the director Andrea Stanisci, shared some interesting perspectives on the project with the public Interludes of the ‘700, born in collaboration with the Pergolesi Study Center ofUniversity of Milan and the Experimental Lyric Theater of Spoleto “A. Beautiful “. Ideally, in fact, the interludes have the role within the Opera Season that they had in the 18th century during the representations of serious works, that is to represent a moment of lightness and humor for the audience and for the performers themselves. Let it be clear, however, that the staging of an interlude involves a great deal of musical and directorial work.

The imaginary Sick traces, in the plot, i tópoi of the eighteenth-century interlude, the singular aspect is to be found in the musical writing of Leonardo Vinci, which is strongly theatrical, thus articulated in conjunction with dramaturgical thought. Precisely for this reason Maestro Borrelli underlined how important it was work on the musical rhythm, which is supported by, and at the same time supports, the theatrical rhythm. From a directorial point of view, he reiterates Andrea Stanisci «It was necessary to deepen the reading of the libretto a lot, working with the singers both on the interpretation of the text and on the awareness of their body».

The imaginary Sick was represented for the first time in the critical edition by Gaetano Pitarresi.

Production is made possible thanks to the support of Francesca, Valentina and Luigi Antonini Foundation.

