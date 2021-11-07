Leonardo Di Caprio and his commitment to climate change

Leonardo Dicaprio he is known all over the world for his acting skills, but also for his commitment to supporting the climate. Already in 2007 Leonardo produced and narrated his first documentary The eleventh hour, following the example of Al Gore, who had just that year won the Academy Award for best documentary with An inconvenient truth, born from the terrible experience caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. In his career, then, Leonardo has produced documentaries on the ivory traffic (The ivory game), on the extraction of oil in Congo (Virunga), on the environmental impact of intensive farming (Cowspiracy), then Blood Diamond in 2006 and a film about electric car racing (And we go green). Just this year, in April, one of his documentaries was broadcast on TV in Italy, as part of the Eden program conducted by Licia Colò. After 3 years of work around the world, Leonardo Di Caprio was the protagonist of the documentary Before The Flood – Point of No Return, shot in collaboration with the National Geographic in 2016.

READ ALSO> Titanic: 10 unpublished curiosities about the blockbuster with Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet

The scenes in the documentary portray the actor who for three years has dedicated himself to raising awareness in the world on the issue of global warming. The Hollywood star explains what are the causes of global warming, the effects of “climate change” on the Earth and what we can all do concretely to save the planet. Thanks to the success achieved at a young age, today Leonardo Di Caprio, who is 43 years old and boasts a cachet of around 25 million dollars per film, is not only an actor, but a successful producer and can devote himself even more forcefully to ecology. On his Instagram profile he defines himself as committed to the issues ecological-environmental (as well as an actor) to the point that he bought an island on the coast of Belize – Blackadore Caye, to save his mangroves from deforestation. After the worldwide success of Titanic he has set up an environmental foundation and is on the board of directors of several environmental organizations.

READ ALSO> Happy Birthday Emma Stone! 33 years and a career of iconic interpretations

Concrete actions such as fundraising, millionaire donations and the choice to drive a Toyota Prius hybrid almost first, are the real work of raising awareness on the battles for the defense of the environment that Di Caprio has been practicing daily for years. The actor said in an interview that the thing that worries him most today is still climate change: “because we have not made great progress, despite the Paris agreement. L’Trump administration has not addressed it, international governments, corporations and the private sector are not responding as they should. I do what I can through social media and my foundation, but people have to take to the streets and make their voices heard… “In the last few days, DiCaprio, who in 2014 was appointed climate peace ambassador to the United Nations, has also participated in the Cop 26 in Glasgow, where he met Greta Thunberg, Prince Charles and many other exponents of the environmental event.

READ ALSO> The Alec Baldwin case: the hypothesis of sabotage appears due to the tragic accident

Leonardo DiCaprio what he did for the environment:

Among his latest calls is to give up on burgers at least once a week to fight climate change. Among the latest appeals to his fans is to give up on hamburgers at least once a week to fight climate change, in accordance with the messages recently launched by Bill Gates who urged rich countries to consume only vegetable meat. Superstar Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the great international personalities who have always fought in defense of the environment. The new US president has just taken office Joe Biden, sent him a letter (signed, among others, by Mark Ruffalo, Jane Fonda and Natalie Portman) in which he asked him to commit himself to the fight against climate change because “the next decades are the decisive ones in the history of our humanity “.