Leonardo di Caprio and the appeal to Joe Biden for the climate

Heartfelt and lucid, proactive and full of hope. It is the request that the actor Leonardo Dicaprio, always extremely active in the fight for the environment protection, sent to Joe Biden (THE SPECIAL). An “urgent” appeal because now “we must do everything in our power to save the planet”. In the letter, also signed by among others Mark Ruffalo and Natalie Portman, the reflection of how the reconstruction of the health and economic system (devastated by the pandemic from Covid-19) must also go through the use of eco-sustainable energies that can help the environmental crisis. “The battles we have to face are no different, the letter reads, because finding clean energies also means creating new jobs, reducing pollution, relaunching the economy and rebalance racial and economic differences during the process. “. Di Caprio urges Biden to “save humanity from a point of no return”, which is terribly close. “You said, writes the actor, that when you hear the word ‘climate change’, you think about new jobs. We agree with you, the letter concludes, engaging in this direction also means making room for investments, technological innovations and creating a better future for all of us ”.

