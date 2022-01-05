Leonardo di Caprio, do you know the new girlfriend? Who is the super supermodel

Currently at the center of public opinion for the discussed movie Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay Leonardo di Caprio today he is linked to a splendid and young model who seems to have won his heart and with whom he appeared in some recent public events. She is Camilla Morrone and she is very beautiful! Of Argentine origin, Camilla is to all intents and purposes American.

Camila Morrone model, actress and successful influencer

Model and today also an actress Camila is the daughter of art: the father model and actor, Máximo Morrone while the mother is a well-known actress, Lucila Polak linked for a period after the end of the story with Morrone with Al Pacino. Camila made her debut in the fashion world at a very young age, she walked the runway for the most important international brands and has conquered prestigious covers such as that of Vogue. For some years he has been part of the cast of Modern Family where she is taking her first steps as an actress.

The bond with Di Caprio who is 23 years older than Camila was made known in 2018, the two in fact at one point no longer hid and appeared on various red carpets together. There couple made a lot of arguments for the obvious age difference, an aspect that has not slowed down the acquaintance between the two since today, after a few years, they are still a close-knit couple. There supermodel also has a very active social following, he has a lot of followers but on his account he mostly shares pictures of work and some private shots, but no photos with the beloved Hollywood actor.

Camila Morrone marriage not in sight

Camila Morrone and Leonardo di Caprio are now a consolidated couple, since that distant 2018 year in which they confirmed their relationship to the public some time has passed. There model is often at the center of gossip for her special friendship with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin with whom he spends a lot of time, but there is never any talk of a possible wedding with the actor of Titanic.

Apparently for the moment in Camila’s life there would be no marriage, in fact, the supermodel does not seem to be interested in getting married and Leonardo di Caprio for now is definitely in agreement with her despite the fact that, given the age difference, she should have different needs.