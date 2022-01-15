Leonardo Di Caprio showed The Mandalorian to Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill, great friend of Leonardo Dicaprio, lived with him while filming Don’t Look Up, new film by Adam McKay. In a long interview with W Magazine, Hill said that at that time Leonardo Di Caprio showed him The Mandalorian. The actor then expressed his views on the series: “I had a rule: if it doesn’t happen or it can’t happen, then I wasn’t interested, because it would make me lose focus. Leo made me watch The Mandalorian while we were shooting Don’t Look Up, and Baby Yoda was so cute, but I didn’t give a shit because I didn’t know anything about him. “

Afterwards Jonah Hill also spoke of the Iron Throne, stating: “Game of Thrones is so amazing. I know it’s funny, because I live in 2012. I’m watching three episodes at a time “, the actor admitted. So he added: “But I forgot what happened in real time, then it was a huge cultural event. I watched The Rains of Castamere episode… you know, the Red Wedding. I called all my friends at the end saying, ‘Oh, my god, Robb Stark was killed and blah, blah, blah.’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, man. It was the most important cultural event since the end of the Sopranos. “

Jonah Hill, The Mandalorian and… the success of Don’t Look Up

We remember that Don’t Look Up, comedy-drama, follows the adventures of two scientists, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawerence. The two try to inform the population about an asteroid destined to hit and destroy the Earth. The protagonists deal with politicians who have no idea what is going on; bureaucrats who don’t seem to care about the imminent danger; and media that are more interested in valuations than serving the public good as space rock approaches Earth. Timothée Chalamet is one of the many big names related to Don’t Look Up. Among his performers we also find Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry and Jonah Hill. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.