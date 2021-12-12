Leonardo Di Caprio, when friendship goes beyond the set

More than twenty years have passed since the release of that film that saw them little more than rookies. A colossal that united them on set and beyond, the two have maintained a special relationship over the years.

James Cameron’s blockbuster marked an era. An entire generation of (ex) girls have dreamed of posing as a little more than a teenager Leonardo DiCaprio / Jack, as well as many guys have dreamed of a rendezvous with the voluptuous Kate Winslet / Rose inside the Renault Type CB Coupe de Ville from 1912.

Everyone remembers some scene (or some meme) related to the film.

How much time…

The shooting of the film lasted well six months, six months in which the cast lived in close contact, day after day, making friends and relationships.

Di Caprio was only 23 at the time, while Kate was 21. Filming Titanic it was also a physical commitment. Hours and hours immersed in three-foot-deep pools of water cost Winslet pneumonia, as a good realistic actress, she refused to wear the wetsuit to be more credible in the principle of freezing …

And to think that neither Kate nor Leo were the first choice of the production.

For the role of Jack in the first place it was thought of Matthew McConaughey, while for the role of Rose they had been given attention among others Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and hear hear Madonna (perhaps not suitable to cover the role of the aristocrat).

An unsinkable friendship

The public at the time cheered because a feeling like that of Rose and Jack was born between the two interpreters, perhaps a way to overcome the trauma of that interrupted love.

A feeling was born between Kate and Leo, but not love, but rather a deep and lasting friendship that still persists today.

It seems that while filming was underway Leonardo DiCaprio supported Kate who was overwhelmed by her low self-esteem. Thus a deep and personal bond was born. Leo underlined how, immediately, they liked each other as people and that during the erotic scenes they had great laughs.

The two shot another film together, Revolutionary Road directed by Sam Mendes who was married to Kate at the time.

It was then that DiCaprio gave Kate a ring, a symbol of their friendship. Inside there is an engraving, the text of which, however, it’s secret.

The two have always been there for each other. During her divorces Kate has always had Leo’s support even with the children and he was there even when her mother died of cancer.

At her third marriage, Kate crossed the aisle accompanied by Leonardo.

She was there to support him in his long run for the Oscar, with a joy and an enthusiasm that he did not even reserve for his acknowledgments.

The story of a friendship summed up in a good line from the film: Do you trust me?

Definitely yes. Kate and Leo have absolute faith in each other.