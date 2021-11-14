Leonardo Di Caprio will make a film on the story of the Jonestown sect

It is not yet definitively official, but Leonardo di Caprio would be in one delicate and final phase of bargaining to participate in a very important film project, as well as in the role of protagonist, also in that of producer, with his company Appian Way and together with Jennifer Davisson. There MGM, or the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, a historic private film production company from the United States of America founded in 1924, has in fact secured an agreement for the film about the life of the cleric Jim Jones, with probably Di Caprio playing the controversial role.

But who was Jim Jones and why bring his character to the cinema? Religious leader Jones, now famous in the 70s, was at the head of the famous mass suicide of Jonestown, which occurred on November 18, 1978 and in which more than 900 people lost their lives. He initially founded his sect in 1955 in Indianapolis, renaming it The People’s Temple, presenting it as a fully integrated congregation that it promoted Christian socialism.

Later, in the 1970s, he rejected traditional Christianity and he openly declared himself to be God. In 1977 he convinced more than a thousand people to move with him to the new “promised land” in Jonestown, Guyana, which he built and painted as a socialist paradise free from the oppression of the United States government. From that moment on, the story became more and more crazy and tragic, until the time that led 918 of his followers and members of the commune (including 304 children) to the famous and violent murder – mass suicide.

Leonardo Di Caprio Jim Jones: the tragic story on the big screen

In short, all that remains is to wait for the final confirmation of the negotiation, really hoping for a Leonardo Di Caprio grappling with a new challenge. In the meantime, the fans of the Oscar-winning actor are no longer in the skin: soon (December 24) it will be released on the platform Netflix and in selected cinemas Don’t Look Up, the film that tells the story of two humble astronomers who decide to go on a long media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet, destined to destroy the Earth. Alongside Di Caprio a really important and noteworthy cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Ariana Grande.